Malayalam actor Alencier terms female sculpture as award a 'temptation'

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 14-09-2023 22:50 IST | Created: 14-09-2023 22:50 IST
Receiving the Kerala government's special jury award for his acting in Malayalam movie 'Appan,' actor Alencier Ley Lopez on Thursday said he should not be ''tempted'' by giving a sculpture of a female.

''Don't tempt (us) with this female sculpture'', Alencier said after receiving the award from Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at the state film award ceremony held here.

In a controversial remark, Alencier further said that he should not be insulted by giving a female sculpture at the venue where a strong male Chief Minister sits.

He said he will stop acting on the day of receiving a male sculpture along with the award.

''The award carried a lot of weight. Received Special Jury Award. Don't insult me and Kunchacko Boban by giving Rs 25,000. Please increase the amount'', he added.

Remarkable acting performances showcased by Kunchacko Boban and Alencier Ley Lopez in the movies 'Nna, Thaan Case Kodu' and 'Appan' respectively had earned them the Jury's Special Menti.

Superstar Mammootty bagged the Best Actor title while young artist Vincy Aloshious was named Best Actress in the 53rd Kerala State Film Awards announced in July.

