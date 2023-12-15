Left Menu

Teaser of Sidharth Malhotra-starrer 'Indian Police Force' to be out tomorrow

Sidharth Malhotra is all set to make your weekend interesting with the release of the teaser of his web series 'Indian Police Force'.

Sidharth Malhotra is all set to make your weekend interesting with the release of the teaser of his debut web series 'Indian Police Force'. Helmed by Rohit Shetty, 'Indian Police Force' also stars Shilpa Shetty and Vivek Oberoi.

On Friday, the team shared that they will release the teaser of the show on Saturday. "Force on standby, ready for action. Over and out! #IndianPoliceForceOnPrime, teaser out tomorrow on @primevideoin," Sidharth wrote on Instagram, adding a new poster of the show.

In the poster, Sidharth, Shilpa and Vivek are seen in intense looks. The seven-part action-packed series created by Rohit Shetty, and directed by Rohit Shetty and Sushwanth Prakash will pay homage to the relentless commitment of Indian police officers.

Excited about the show, Rohit Shetty said, "Indian Police Force is integral part of my journey as a creator in the cop-verse that I and my team at Rohit Shetty Picturez has built with years of hard work and commitment. I am very proud of my cast and crew who devotedly worked together to present this action series that pays an ode to the valor, sacrifice and courage of our Indian Police officers. I am delighted to collaborate with Prime Video for my first digital venture that promises to deliver exhilarating entertainment to audiences worldwide." Shweta Tiwari, Nikitin Dheer, Rituraj Singh, Mukesh Rishi and Lalit Parimoo will also be seen in pivotal roles in 'Indian Police Force', which will be out on Prime Video on January 19. (ANI)

