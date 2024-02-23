Left Menu

Wendy Williams diagnosed with progressive aphasia, frontotemporal dementia

American TV host Wendy Williams' team confirmed that she has been diagnosed with progressive aphasia and frontotemporal dementia.

ANI | Updated: 23-02-2024 10:18 IST
Wendy Williams (Image source: X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

American TV host Wendy Williams' team confirmed that she has been diagnosed with progressive aphasia and frontotemporal dementia, CNN reported. A press release was sent on Thursday to "correct inaccurate and hurtful rumours about her health," according to a statement from Williams' care team.

"As Wendy's fans are aware, in the past, she has been open with the public about her medical struggles with Graves' Disease and Lymphedema as well as other significant challenges related to her health," the press release stated. "Over the past few years, questions have been raised at times about Wendy's ability to process information and many have speculated about Wendy's condition, particularly when she began to lose words, act erratically at times, and have difficulty understanding financial transactions."

Williams' representatives stated that Weill Cornell Medicine diagnosed her with aphasia and dementia in 2023. The Mayo Clinic reported that the illness influences communication, personality, and language comprehension. "The decision to share this news was difficult and made after careful consideration, not only to advocate for understanding and compassion for Wendy but to raise awareness about aphasia and frontotemporal dementia."

Williams is now under court-appointed guardianship. A Lifetime documentary about and produced by Williams with the participation of her family is set to release this weekend, as per CNN. Williams hosted 'The Wendy Williams Show' until 2022 when Sherri Shepherd took up her time slot. Williams had been gone from hosting responsibilities since the 13th season-opening, which proved to be the show's final season. The programme first ascribed Williams' absence to her recovery from Covid-19, but subsequently revealed she was dealing with Graves' illness, an autoimmune ailment.

'The Wendy Williams Show' was produced by Williams and premiered in New York City in 2008. She started her career in radio and became known for her quick wit and no-filter interviews. She was well-known for her candour, which ruffled some feathers in the entertainment industry along the way. Williams took satisfaction in being open and honest with her audience. She has been honest about her earlier struggles with addiction. In 2019, she appeared on the show about living in a sober house after undergoing drug treatment. She filed for divorce from her spouse, Kevin Hunter, the same year. (ANI)

