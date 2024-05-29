Left Menu

Theo James joins Aaron Taylor-Johnson to lead cast of heist thriller 'Fuze'

Hollywood heartthrobs Theo James and Aaron Taylor-Johnson are set to ignite the screen in the upcoming heist thriller 'Fuze.'

ANI | Updated: 29-05-2024 18:51 IST | Created: 29-05-2024 18:51 IST
Theo James joins Aaron Taylor-Johnson to lead cast of heist thriller 'Fuze'
Theo James, Aaron Taylor-Johnson (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Hollywood heartthrobs Theo James and Aaron Taylor-Johnson are set to ignite the screen in the upcoming heist thriller 'Fuze.' Directed by David Mackenzie, renowned for his gritty narratives in 'Hell or High Water' and 'Outlaw King,' and written by Ben Hopkins, the film promises an explosive blend of suspense and action, as confirmed by Variety.

The premise of 'Fuze' revolves around the discovery of a World War II bomb on a London construction site, triggering a city-wide evacuation and providing the perfect cover for a daring heist. With filming scheduled to commence in early July, anticipation is already running high for this adrenaline-fueled escapade.

Produced by Gillian Berrie for Sigma Films, along with Sebastien Raybaud and Callum Grant for Anton, the project boasts a stellar creative team. Giles Nuttgens, celebrated for his work on 'Hell or High Water,' joins as director of photography, ensuring visually stunning execution.

Backing the project is Anton, providing the financial muscle to bring 'Fuze' to life, according to Variety. UTA Independent Film Group and WME Independent will co-represent the US distribution rights alongside Anton, highlighting the film's international appeal.

Theo James, known for his roles in the 'Divergent' series and Guy Ritchie's 'The Gentlemen,' brings his star power to 'Fuze.' Fresh off his Emmy-nominated performance in 'The White Lotus' Season 2, James is now awaiting the release of his upcoming venture in Stephen King's 'The Monkey' which promises another riveting performance alongside Tatiana Maslany and Elijah Wood.

Meanwhile, Aaron Taylor-Johnson reunites with director David Mackenzie following their collaboration on 'Outlaw King.' He has an impressive lineup including Marvel's 'Kraven and the Hunter' and Robert Eggers' 'Nosferatu'.

As excitement mounts for the release of 'Fuze,' fans eagerly anticipate the explosive chemistry between James and Taylor-Johnson as they embark on this high-stakes cinematic journey. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Robert De Niro Blasts Trump, Supreme Court Nixes Avenatti Appeal, Hunter Biden Faces Trial

Robert De Niro Blasts Trump, Supreme Court Nixes Avenatti Appeal, Hunter Bid...

 Global
2
Exploring Major Health News Updates: Abortion Pill Law, Bird Flu Vaccines, and Weight-Loss Drugs

Exploring Major Health News Updates: Abortion Pill Law, Bird Flu Vaccines, a...

 Global
3
Melinda Gates Pledges Another $1 Billion for Women's Rights

Melinda Gates Pledges Another $1 Billion for Women's Rights

 United States
4
Starlink Back Online After Major Outage

Starlink Back Online After Major Outage

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Digital Economy on Sustainable Development through Industrial Agglomeration: A Study from China

Disaster-Proofing Our Future: Leveraging HAPS and Sustainable Energy for Disaster Response

Artificial Intelligence: A New Frontier in the Battle Against Antibiotic Resistance

Road Pricing Toll for Managed Lanes: A Proactive Approach to Congestion Management

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024