Left Menu

From Bollywood to Parliament: The Revolutionary Journey of Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut, controversial Bollywood actor known for her outspoken views, is making her political debut as BJP's MP from Mandi. Her victory, marked by vocal campaigns and public sympathy, underscores her transition from cinema to politics. Ranaut's political career now takes center stage as she prepares for her role in Lok Sabha.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-06-2024 19:28 IST | Created: 05-06-2024 19:28 IST
From Bollywood to Parliament: The Revolutionary Journey of Kangana Ranaut
Kangana Ranaut
  • Country:
  • India

Kangana Ranaut, a controversial figure renowned for her unfiltered opinions, is set to make her mark in politics as the BJP's newly elected MP from Mandi. Ranaut's victory, which saw her defeating Congress' Vikramaditya Singh by 74,755 votes, highlights her seamless transition from the glitzy world of Bollywood to the corridors of power.

Ranaut, who has often been in the spotlight for her acerbic comments and high-profile feuds, including a defamation suit from industry veteran Javed Akhtar, is poised to bring her outspokenness to the Lok Sabha. Her campaign was a mix of political acumen and public empathy, particularly from her home state Himachal Pradesh, where she presented herself as the 'daughter of the soil.'

Always a vocal supporter of Prime Minister Modi and BJP policies, Ranaut's bold stand on various issues has often kept her in the news. Despite a series of controversies, her resolve remains unshaken as she embarks on this new political journey. Next up for the debutant MP is her directorial venture 'Emergency,' where she plays former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, signaling that her foray into politics is just the beginning.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Breaking Health News: Innovations, Controversies, and Legal Battles

Breaking Health News: Innovations, Controversies, and Legal Battles

 Global
2
Duolingo Removes LGBT Content in Russia Amid Crackdown

Duolingo Removes LGBT Content in Russia Amid Crackdown

 Global
3
Tragedy in Gaza: The Loss of Dr. Sireen Al-Attar and Its Impact on Healthcare

Tragedy in Gaza: The Loss of Dr. Sireen Al-Attar and Its Impact on Healthcar...

 Global
4
New Zealand's Tawhaki: Launchpad for the Future of Aerospace

New Zealand's Tawhaki: Launchpad for the Future of Aerospace

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rise of Digital Human Doctors: The Role of AGI and ChatGPT in Revolutionizing Healthcare Sector

China’s Green Future: How Digital Advancements Drive Renewable Energy Development in China

Building a Sustainable Future: Enhancing Water Resource Efficiency in Mining Sector of Jharkhand

Battling Climate and Debt: Island Nations Fight for Survival

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024