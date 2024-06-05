From Bollywood to Parliament: The Revolutionary Journey of Kangana Ranaut
Kangana Ranaut, controversial Bollywood actor known for her outspoken views, is making her political debut as BJP's MP from Mandi. Her victory, marked by vocal campaigns and public sympathy, underscores her transition from cinema to politics. Ranaut's political career now takes center stage as she prepares for her role in Lok Sabha.
Kangana Ranaut, a controversial figure renowned for her unfiltered opinions, is set to make her mark in politics as the BJP's newly elected MP from Mandi. Ranaut's victory, which saw her defeating Congress' Vikramaditya Singh by 74,755 votes, highlights her seamless transition from the glitzy world of Bollywood to the corridors of power.
Ranaut, who has often been in the spotlight for her acerbic comments and high-profile feuds, including a defamation suit from industry veteran Javed Akhtar, is poised to bring her outspokenness to the Lok Sabha. Her campaign was a mix of political acumen and public empathy, particularly from her home state Himachal Pradesh, where she presented herself as the 'daughter of the soil.'
Always a vocal supporter of Prime Minister Modi and BJP policies, Ranaut's bold stand on various issues has often kept her in the news. Despite a series of controversies, her resolve remains unshaken as she embarks on this new political journey. Next up for the debutant MP is her directorial venture 'Emergency,' where she plays former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, signaling that her foray into politics is just the beginning.
