Netflix Faces Defamation Lawsuit Over 'Baby Reindeer' Character

Fiona Harvey, a Scottish attorney, has sued Netflix for defamation, seeking at least USD 170 million. Harvey claims the character Martha in 'Baby Reindeer' is based on her and alleges the streaming giant spread falsehoods about her, causing emotional distress and reputational damage.

In a significant legal challenge, Netflix is being sued by Fiona Harvey, a Scottish attorney, for defamation over its limited series 'Baby Reindeer'. Harvey alleges that the character Martha is clearly modeled after her, and that the show contains numerous falsehoods that have severely damaged her reputation.

According to the lawsuit filed in federal court in Los Angeles, Harvey claims she has been subjected to emotional distress and public harassment due to the show's portrayal of Martha. The series, based on Richard Gadd's one-man stage show, paints Martha as a relentless stalker, which Harvey asserts is a complete fabrication.

Netflix has announced its intention to defend the lawsuit vigorously, supporting Gadd's right to tell his story. Harvey is demanding all profits from the series and at least USD 170 million in damages, alleging that the streaming service failed to verify the accuracy of the events depicted and their impact on her life.

