Bengaluru's Trekking Boom: The Perils of Unprepared Adventurers

In Bengaluru, seasoned trekkers are raising alarms as unprepared adventurers, inspired by enchanting social media visuals, set off on challenging treks. The trend has led to tragic incidents and environmental degradation.

Experts underscore the importance of thorough preparation and awareness. Nagabhushan M N, 15-year trekking veteran, points to the Uttarakhand tragedy as evidence of the perils faced when trekkers venture into high-altitude regions without proper equipment or knowledge.

Gupta, with over 20 years of trekking experience, stresses that trekking is a sport requiring methodical preparation. The experts emphasize the necessity of hiring local guides and respecting their advice to navigate the wild safely and sustainably.

