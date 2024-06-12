Imran Hussain Inspects Shahi Idgah Ahead of Eid-ul-Azha

In a proactive measure to ensure seamless celebrations during Eid-ul-Azha, Delhi's Food and Civil Supplies Minister, Imran Hussain, conducted an inspection of the Shahi Idgah. He was accompanied by officials from multiple government agencies, according to an official statement released on Wednesday.

The inspection, involving departments from Revenue, Health, MCD, BSES, DJB, Fire Services, DUSIB, PWD, and Delhi Police, underscored meticulous planning and execution. Minister Hussain emphasized the importance of maintaining cleanliness and instructed the Municipal Corporation of Delhi to deploy additional sanitation workers around the Idgah.

Infrastructure repairs, including potholes, footpaths, and surrounding roads, were directed to ensure safety. Essential services, such as water supply and drainage, were addressed with directives for Delhi Jal Board to provide water tankers. Emergency measures, including medical, ambulance, and disaster response teams, were also put in place to ensure a secure environment for worshippers and residents.

