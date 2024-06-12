Left Menu

Imran Hussain Inspects Shahi Idgah Ahead of Eid-ul-Azha

Delhi's Food and Civil Supplies Minister, Imran Hussain, has taken measures to ensure smooth preparations for Eid-ul-Azha at Shahi Idgah. Overseeing various departments, he focused on cleanliness, infrastructure repairs, water supply, and safety to facilitate a safe and comfortable celebration for the community.

Updated: 12-06-2024 21:24 IST | Created: 12-06-2024 21:24 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a proactive measure to ensure seamless celebrations during Eid-ul-Azha, Delhi's Food and Civil Supplies Minister, Imran Hussain, conducted an inspection of the Shahi Idgah. He was accompanied by officials from multiple government agencies, according to an official statement released on Wednesday.

The inspection, involving departments from Revenue, Health, MCD, BSES, DJB, Fire Services, DUSIB, PWD, and Delhi Police, underscored meticulous planning and execution. Minister Hussain emphasized the importance of maintaining cleanliness and instructed the Municipal Corporation of Delhi to deploy additional sanitation workers around the Idgah.

Infrastructure repairs, including potholes, footpaths, and surrounding roads, were directed to ensure safety. Essential services, such as water supply and drainage, were addressed with directives for Delhi Jal Board to provide water tankers. Emergency measures, including medical, ambulance, and disaster response teams, were also put in place to ensure a secure environment for worshippers and residents.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

