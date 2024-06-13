Millions Gather in Mecca for Annual Hajj Pilgrimage

In the heart of Mecca, masses of Muslim pilgrims on Thursday began their circling of the Kaaba, Islam's holiest site. This marks the commencement of the annual Hajj pilgrimage, an enduring journey followed by Prophet Muhammad.

The Grand Mosque's vicinity was teeming with devotees by midday, engaging in prayers and performing the Tawaf. Over 1.5 million pilgrims had touched down in Saudi Arabia by Tuesday, with more anticipated. Countless Saudi residents will join when the Hajj officially begins on Friday.

Upon their arrival, pilgrims initiated the Tawaf around the Kaaba. The extensive crowds will persist as Hajj formally starts, signaling the pilgrims' move to Mina, a neighboring desert. The subsequent stages include a day of worship at the Mountain of Arafat and a symbolic stoning of pillars in Mina after gathering pebbles in Muzdalifah.

