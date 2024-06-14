HBO Announces Third Season of House of the Dragon

In an exciting development for fans, American network HBO has greenlit a third season of the hit series 'House of the Dragon'.

The announcement comes just days before the eagerly anticipated debut of its second season on June 17.

'We are in awe of the dragon-sized effort the entire team has put into the creation of a spectacular season two, with a scope and scale that is only rivalled by its heart. We could not be more thrilled to continue the story of House Targaryen and watch this team burn bright again for season three,' said Francesca Orsi, Executive Vice President of HBO Programming, Head of HBO Drama Series and Films.

