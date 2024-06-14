Left Menu

HBO Announces Third Season of House of the Dragon

HBO has renewed 'House of the Dragon' for a third season, just before the second season's premiere on June 17. The show, a prequel to 'Game of Thrones', is based on George R. R. Martin's 'Fire & Blood' and explores the intricacies of House Targaryen. The series continues its epic saga with new and returning cast members.

In an exciting development for fans, American network HBO has greenlit a third season of the hit series 'House of the Dragon'.

The announcement comes just days before the eagerly anticipated debut of its second season on June 17.

'We are in awe of the dragon-sized effort the entire team has put into the creation of a spectacular season two, with a scope and scale that is only rivalled by its heart. We could not be more thrilled to continue the story of House Targaryen and watch this team burn bright again for season three,' said Francesca Orsi, Executive Vice President of HBO Programming, Head of HBO Drama Series and Films.

