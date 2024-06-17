Left Menu

Giant Eco-Friendly Ganesh to Grace Khairatabad Pandal

This year, Khairatabad's famous pandal will feature a 70-ft tall eco-friendly Ganesh idol. MLA Danam Nagender has announced massive celebrations and thanked government departments for their support. 'Prasadam' will be provided to every devotee visiting the pandal, which sees thousands of attendees each year.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 17-06-2024 20:30 IST | Created: 17-06-2024 20:30 IST
This year, Khairatabad's iconic pandal will showcase a 70-ft tall eco-friendly Ganesh idol, as part of the Ganesh Chaturthi festivities. MLA Danam Nagender made the announcement Monday.

Having recently transitioned from BRS to the ruling Congress, Nagender revealed plans for grand 11-day celebrations. 'When I met with Chief Minister yesterday, we agreed to organize on an even larger scale compared to last year,' he stated.

He expressed gratitude to various government departments for their efforts in ensuring the success of the event on behalf of the organizing committee. Devotees visiting the pandal will receive 'prasadam,' he added. The 'katte puja' was also performed on Monday in preparation for the festivities.

Khairatabad's Ganesh idol has been a renowned fixture during Vinayaka Chaviti celebrations, attracting thousands of devotees from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh each year due to its colossal size.

