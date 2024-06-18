Pushpa 2: The Rule to Dominate Cinemas on December 6, 2024

The much-anticipated sequel 'Pushpa 2: The Rule', featuring Allu Arjun, is now slated to release globally on December 6, 2024, according to an announcement from production banner Mythri Movie Makers.

Originally set for an August 15 release, the date was pushed back to ensure the movie meets high-quality standards.

Directed by Sukumar, the film comes after the massive success of 'Pushpa 1: The Rise', which captivated audiences upon its release in December 2021.

