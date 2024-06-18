Nikhil Singhal Honored for Excellence in Media Communication
Nikhil Singhal, a leading media strategist and founder of Vigor Media Worldwide, was honored for his exceptional work in public relations at a Media Conclave organized by Madhav Foundation. The event featured notable media personalities and discussed the evolving landscape of traditional and social media.
Nikhil Singhal, a distinguished media strategist and founder of Vigor Media Worldwide, was recognized for his sterling contributions in public relations at a Media Conclave organized by the Madhav Foundation at the Constitution Club of India.
The award was presented by renowned TV journalist Chandni Dhawan, Founder and President of Madhav Foundation. The event was graced by prominent figures such as Dr. Premchand Bairwa, Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan; Jagdeesh Chandra, CEO and Editor-in-Chief of Bharat 24; and IPS Babloo Kumar, Additional Commissioner of Police at Gautam Budh Nagar.
Singhal's acceptance speech highlighted his commitment to innovation in the media industry. He also led a session contrasting traditional and social media, emphasizing the strengths and challenges of both. The conclave included an engaging performance by singer Salma Agha and attracted leading TV journalists who discussed pressing media issues and emerging industry trends.
