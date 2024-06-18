Eid-ul-Adha in Delhi: A Celebratory Shift

Lt Governor V K Saxena on Tuesday extended his gratitude to the people of Delhi, especially the Muslim community, for their exemplary conduct during the Eid-ul-Adha celebrations. He also commended the government's agencies, including the Delhi Police and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), for their effective management during the festival.

According to a statement from Raj Niwas, devotees adhered to performing namaz within mosques and idgahs, avoiding public roads. A distinguished change from previous years was the absence of open slaughtering, with immediate disposal of animal carcasses at designated dumping sites.

Saxena emphasized that such orderly celebrations were made possible through proactive cooperation from the Muslim community and its leaders. He noted that in a diverse city like Delhi, such achievements stem from dialogue and mutual understanding, underscoring the importance of collaborative efforts for communal harmony.

