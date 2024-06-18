Left Menu

Eid-ul-Adha in Delhi: A Celebratory Shift

Lt Governor V K Saxena expressed gratitude towards Delhi residents, especially Muslims, and appreciated the efforts of government agencies and community cooperation during Eid-ul-Adha celebrations. The festival saw a notable change with no open slaughtering of animals and effective coordination for carcass disposal, highlighting the potential of dialogue and cooperation.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-06-2024 21:21 IST | Created: 18-06-2024 21:21 IST
Eid-ul-Adha in Delhi: A Celebratory Shift
V K Saxena
  • Country:
  • India

Lt Governor V K Saxena on Tuesday extended his gratitude to the people of Delhi, especially the Muslim community, for their exemplary conduct during the Eid-ul-Adha celebrations. He also commended the government's agencies, including the Delhi Police and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), for their effective management during the festival.

According to a statement from Raj Niwas, devotees adhered to performing namaz within mosques and idgahs, avoiding public roads. A distinguished change from previous years was the absence of open slaughtering, with immediate disposal of animal carcasses at designated dumping sites.

Saxena emphasized that such orderly celebrations were made possible through proactive cooperation from the Muslim community and its leaders. He noted that in a diverse city like Delhi, such achievements stem from dialogue and mutual understanding, underscoring the importance of collaborative efforts for communal harmony.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbots on Student Support
Blog

Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbo...

 Global
2
Top Financial Times Stories: UK Election Impact, Lycamobile Audit, Doctor Strikes

Top Financial Times Stories: UK Election Impact, Lycamobile Audit, Doctor St...

 Global
3
Adidas Under Scrutiny: Corruption Allegations Shake Chinese Market

Adidas Under Scrutiny: Corruption Allegations Shake Chinese Market

 Global
4
Bridging the Digital Divide: African AI Language Innovations

Bridging the Digital Divide: African AI Language Innovations

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Agriculture: The Integration of Digital Twins and Reinforcement Learning for Sustainable Farming

Transforming Education with Solar Power: A Study on UESD's Renewable Energy Potential

Georgia's Tourism Sector: From Potential to Prosperity

Bridging the Climate Investment Gap: A Call for Stronger Governance

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024