PM Modi to Lead Yoga Day in Srinagar, Unveil Key Projects

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to commemorate this year's International Day of Yoga in Srinagar on June 21, where he will address a gathering and participate in a yoga session, according to an announcement from his office on Wednesday.

Modi's visit to Jammu and Kashmir, scheduled for June 20 and 21, 2024, includes participation in the 'Empowering Youth, Transforming J&K' event at Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC) in Srinagar on June 20, around 6 pm. As part of the visit, Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for numerous developmental projects across J&K. Notably, he will launch the Competitiveness Improvement in Agriculture and Allied Sectors Project (JKCIP), aimed at enhancing the region's agriculture sector.

On June 21, the Prime Minister will join the 10th International Day of Yoga event at SKICC at 6:30 am, addressing the gathering and participating in a yoga session. The event, themed ''Yoga for Self and Society,'' underscores yoga's dual impact on individual and societal well-being. Modi's presence marks a crucial moment, fostering grassroots participation and spreading yoga's benefits across rural areas.

This visit highlights significant projects, including the foundation laying of 84 major developments valued at over Rs 1,500 crore, ranging from road infrastructure to higher education. Modi will also interact with young achievers and distribute appointment letters to over 2,000 newly-appointed government employees, empowering youth and boosting regional infrastructure.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)