Messi's Potential Farewell: Copa America 2024
Lionel Messi may mark his final chapter with Argentina's national soccer team at the Copa America 2024. Turning 37 during the tournament and recognizing his physical limitations, Messi has not set a retirement date but remains focused on competing. He enjoys life beyond soccer, indicating a gradual retreat from the sport.
The Copa America 2024 could serve as Lionel Messi's swan song with Argentina's national soccer team. The tournament kicks off Thursday in the United States, coinciding with Messi's 37th birthday. Having illuminated the European soccer scene for two decades, the Inter Miami star appears to be on the decline.
While Messi has not announced his retirement, he has hinted at it, acknowledging his physical struggles. 'The moment I feel I am not helping my team, I will retire,' Messi disclosed to Riyad Season in a March interview.
Despite injuries and growing responsibilities off the field, Messi still scored 12 goals and provided 13 assists for Inter Miami this season. His performances will be closely watched as he aims to break records and perhaps say goodbye to international soccer.
