The Copa America 2024 could serve as Lionel Messi's swan song with Argentina's national soccer team. The tournament kicks off Thursday in the United States, coinciding with Messi's 37th birthday. Having illuminated the European soccer scene for two decades, the Inter Miami star appears to be on the decline.

While Messi has not announced his retirement, he has hinted at it, acknowledging his physical struggles. 'The moment I feel I am not helping my team, I will retire,' Messi disclosed to Riyad Season in a March interview.

Despite injuries and growing responsibilities off the field, Messi still scored 12 goals and provided 13 assists for Inter Miami this season. His performances will be closely watched as he aims to break records and perhaps say goodbye to international soccer.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)