Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Former Indian Pacer David Johnson Passes Away

Former Indian pacer David Johnson has passed away at the age of 52 after a tragic fall from his apartment balcony. Johnson, who had not been well recently, was a notable member of Karnataka's formidable bowling unit. Tributes have poured in from cricketing legends and officials.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 20-06-2024 15:07 IST | Created: 20-06-2024 15:07 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Former Indian Pacer David Johnson Passes Away

In a heart-wrenching incident, former Indian pacer David Johnson has died at the age of 52 after falling from the balcony of his fourth-floor apartment. The tragic event was confirmed by a Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) official. Johnson is survived by his wife and two children.

Johnson, who was managing a cricket academy, had not been in good health in recent times. Despite being rushed to a hospital, doctors declared him dead on arrival. Johnson's illustrious career included playing in two Test matches and 39 First-Class games for Karnataka, sharing the field with legends like Anil Kumble and Javagal Srinath.

The cricket community is in mourning, with former teammates and cricket officials expressing their grief. Anil Kumble, legendary leg-spinner, condoled his former teammate's death, while BCCI Secretary Jay Shah acknowledged Johnson's contributions to Indian cricket.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Gang Rivalry Explodes in Rajouri Garden: The Chilling Tale of a Brutal Hit

Gang Rivalry Explodes in Rajouri Garden: The Chilling Tale of a Brutal Hit

 India
2
Global Health Highlights: Vaccine Controversies, Legal Battles, and Medical Breakthroughs

Global Health Highlights: Vaccine Controversies, Legal Battles, and Medical ...

 Global
3
Coca-Cola India Pioneers 100% Recycled PET Initiative in Orissa

Coca-Cola India Pioneers 100% Recycled PET Initiative in Orissa

 India
4
EU Considers Non-CO2 Emissions Exemption for Long-Haul Flights

EU Considers Non-CO2 Emissions Exemption for Long-Haul Flights

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Educators: The Role of VR in Teacher Training for Suspected Child Sexual Abuse

Navigating the Rollercoaster of Commodity Markets: Insights and Policies for the Future

Collaborations for Urban Challenges: Lisbon’s Approach to Affordable Housing through Public-Private Partnerships

The Great Economic Revival: Strategies to Reignite Global Growth

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024