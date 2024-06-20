Tragedy Strikes: Former Indian Pacer David Johnson Passes Away

In a heart-wrenching incident, former Indian pacer David Johnson has died at the age of 52 after falling from the balcony of his fourth-floor apartment. The tragic event was confirmed by a Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) official. Johnson is survived by his wife and two children.

Johnson, who was managing a cricket academy, had not been in good health in recent times. Despite being rushed to a hospital, doctors declared him dead on arrival. Johnson's illustrious career included playing in two Test matches and 39 First-Class games for Karnataka, sharing the field with legends like Anil Kumble and Javagal Srinath.

The cricket community is in mourning, with former teammates and cricket officials expressing their grief. Anil Kumble, legendary leg-spinner, condoled his former teammate's death, while BCCI Secretary Jay Shah acknowledged Johnson's contributions to Indian cricket.

