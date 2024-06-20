Epic Feat by the Youngest Twins to Conquer Everest Base Camp
Aarav and Aarvi Rathi, Grade III students of Children's Academy, Mumbai, have set a new record as the youngest twins to reach Everest Base Camp at 7 years old. Their extraordinary journey commenced on April 29, 2024, and concluded on May 6, 2024, earning them a prestigious place in international record books.
- Country:
- India
Children's Academy in Mumbai proudly celebrates a monumental achievement by its Grade III students, Aarav and Aarvi Rathi. The siblings have remarkably set a record as the youngest twins to reach Everest Base Camp, completing their trek on May 6, 2024.
With determination and the support of the Nepal Hiking team, the twins began their journey from Lukla on April 29, 2024, overcoming numerous challenges to reach the 5,364-meter-elevation camp. At just 7 years, 8 months, and 4 days old, Aarav and Aarvi's feat has garnered international recognition.
Their names are now etched in the International and Elite Book of Records. This incredible accomplishment, officially acknowledged on May 9, 2024, reflects the boundless potential of youth. The Children's Academy extends heartfelt congratulations to Aarav and Aarvi for their inspiring triumph.
