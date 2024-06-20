Left Menu

Epic Feat by the Youngest Twins to Conquer Everest Base Camp

Aarav and Aarvi Rathi, Grade III students of Children's Academy, Mumbai, have set a new record as the youngest twins to reach Everest Base Camp at 7 years old. Their extraordinary journey commenced on April 29, 2024, and concluded on May 6, 2024, earning them a prestigious place in international record books.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 20-06-2024 15:14 IST | Created: 20-06-2024 15:14 IST
Epic Feat by the Youngest Twins to Conquer Everest Base Camp
  • Country:
  • India

Children's Academy in Mumbai proudly celebrates a monumental achievement by its Grade III students, Aarav and Aarvi Rathi. The siblings have remarkably set a record as the youngest twins to reach Everest Base Camp, completing their trek on May 6, 2024.

With determination and the support of the Nepal Hiking team, the twins began their journey from Lukla on April 29, 2024, overcoming numerous challenges to reach the 5,364-meter-elevation camp. At just 7 years, 8 months, and 4 days old, Aarav and Aarvi's feat has garnered international recognition.

Their names are now etched in the International and Elite Book of Records. This incredible accomplishment, officially acknowledged on May 9, 2024, reflects the boundless potential of youth. The Children's Academy extends heartfelt congratulations to Aarav and Aarvi for their inspiring triumph.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Gang Rivalry Explodes in Rajouri Garden: The Chilling Tale of a Brutal Hit

Gang Rivalry Explodes in Rajouri Garden: The Chilling Tale of a Brutal Hit

 India
2
Global Health Highlights: Vaccine Controversies, Legal Battles, and Medical Breakthroughs

Global Health Highlights: Vaccine Controversies, Legal Battles, and Medical ...

 Global
3
Coca-Cola India Pioneers 100% Recycled PET Initiative in Orissa

Coca-Cola India Pioneers 100% Recycled PET Initiative in Orissa

 India
4
EU Considers Non-CO2 Emissions Exemption for Long-Haul Flights

EU Considers Non-CO2 Emissions Exemption for Long-Haul Flights

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Educators: The Role of VR in Teacher Training for Suspected Child Sexual Abuse

Navigating the Rollercoaster of Commodity Markets: Insights and Policies for the Future

Collaborations for Urban Challenges: Lisbon’s Approach to Affordable Housing through Public-Private Partnerships

The Great Economic Revival: Strategies to Reignite Global Growth

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024