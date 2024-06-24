Left Menu

Ayodhya Ram Temple: A Milestone in December

The first floor of the Ram temple at Ayodhya will be completed by July, with overall construction finishing by December, says committee chairman Nripendra Mishra. Marble from Rajasthan will be used, and controversies regarding 'teeka' have been addressed as non-issues.

AYODHYA—Chairman of the Ram Temple Construction Committee, Nripendra Mishra, announced on Monday that the first floor of the Ram temple in Ayodhya is slated for completion by the end of July this year, with the entire temple expected to be finished by December.

Mishra revealed that marble sourced from Rajasthan will be utilized for the 'Ram Darbar' and seven surrounding temples. Four sculptors have been selected for this significant task.

Addressing media queries, Mishra clarified the recent controversy regarding the 'teeka' not being applied on devotees' foreheads, noting that it was traditionally reserved for special guests entering through a different gate. He assured that no new restrictions had been imposed, and all devotees receive equal treatment.

