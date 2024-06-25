Tata Sons to Build Rs 650 Crore 'Museum of Temples' in Ayodhya

The Uttar Pradesh cabinet has sanctioned Tata Sons' ambitious plan to construct a 'museum of temples' at a staggering cost of Rs 650 crore in Ayodhya. This initiative will be developed on a land provided by the tourism department under a 90-year lease for a nominal fee of Re 1.

During a press meet, Tourism Minister Jaivir Singh highlighted that this proposal was forwarded through the Central government under Tata Sons' corporate social responsibility fund. The decision follows a detailed presentation made last year to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who showed keen interest in the temple museum project.

The museum aims to celebrate and display the rich history and architecture of renowned temples across India. Additionally, the state cabinet has sanctioned another Rs 100 crore for further development projects in Ayodhya. Other approved proposals include launching helicopter services and converting dormant heritage buildings into tourist attractions.

