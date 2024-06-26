Jammu & Kashmir Tourism Soars: 300% Increase in Foreign Arrivals

In an impressive turn of events, Jammu and Kashmir has recorded an extraordinary rise in tourism, highlighted by a 300% annual surge in foreign arrivals, according to Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha. Speaking at the 'J&K Tourism Development Conclave' at SKICC, Sinha credited this growth to administrative policies and industry stimulus.

'We have seen unprecedented growth post-Covid pandemic with a substantial year-on-year increase in foreign tourists,' said Sinha, attributing the success to the enhanced policies and conducive environment created for the tourism industry. He stressed on the importance of strategic collaborations between the administration, community, and the travel industry to further enhance tourist experiences.

The conclave also encouraged experts to explore the potential of adventure, border, heritage, and agro-tourism, alongside burgeoning niches like bird-watching and destination weddings. Notably, prominent Bollywood personalities like Imtiaz Ali, Vishal Bhardwaj, Kabir Khan, and Sanjay Suri were present to discuss sustainable tourism strategies for the region.

