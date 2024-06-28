Left Menu

Manisha Koirala Advocates Passion Over Fame in Acting

Manisha Koirala, known for films like 'Bombay' and 'Dil Se,' advises aspiring actors to focus on hard work and passion rather than fame and money. She emphasized that passion will drive success and joy in the profession. Koirala recently starred in the series 'Heeramandi,' a praised yet controversial depiction of pre-Partition courtesans.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 28-06-2024 18:51 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 18:51 IST
Actor Manisha Koirala has urged aspiring actors to prioritize passion for the craft over the pursuit of fame and wealth. Speaking at an event where she unveiled the latest cover of 'Society Achievers' magazine, Koirala emphasized that true passion for acting and cinema helps one overcome hurdles and find joy in hard work.

Koirala, celebrated for her roles in movies such as 'Bombay,' '1942 A Love Story,' and 'Dil Se,' highlighted the importance of understanding one's motivations before entering the profession. 'If you are in it for the glamour and money, you are focusing on the wrong things,' she said. 'The passion for your profession should be your driving force.'

Koirala's recent project, 'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar,' directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, has garnered praise for its dramatic storytelling and lavish production. Despite some criticisms about historical inaccuracies, Koirala described the experience as 'beautiful,' appreciating the hard work and talent of her co-stars.

