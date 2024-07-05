Mumbai Heroes Felicitated After T20 World Cup Victory

Four Mumbai cricketers who were key to India's T20 World Cup triumph, including captain Rohit Sharma, were honored on Friday evening by the Maharashtra government at the Vidhan Bhavan complex, following their grand reception in the city.

In attendance were Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his deputies, Ajit Pawar and Devendra Fadnavis. Sharma, along with Suryakumar Yadav, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Shivam Dubey, were the first cricketers to be felicitated in the state legislature complex.

During the event, Fadnavis praised Sharma, noting his lasting legacy in cricket history. Sharma expressed gratitude to the Mumbai police for managing the victory parade crowd and lauded the team effort behind their World Cup win.