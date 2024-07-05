Left Menu

Mumbai Heroes Felicitated After T20 World Cup Victory

Four Mumbai cricketers, including skipper Rohit Sharma, were honored by the Maharashtra government in Vidhan Bhavan following India's T20 World Cup victory. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde led the ceremony, celebrating this historic achievement. Rohit Sharma's retirement from T20 internationals was also acknowledged.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 05-07-2024 18:39 IST | Created: 05-07-2024 18:39 IST
Mumbai Heroes Felicitated After T20 World Cup Victory
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Four Mumbai cricketers who were key to India's T20 World Cup triumph, including captain Rohit Sharma, were honored on Friday evening by the Maharashtra government at the Vidhan Bhavan complex, following their grand reception in the city.

In attendance were Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his deputies, Ajit Pawar and Devendra Fadnavis. Sharma, along with Suryakumar Yadav, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Shivam Dubey, were the first cricketers to be felicitated in the state legislature complex.

During the event, Fadnavis praised Sharma, noting his lasting legacy in cricket history. Sharma expressed gratitude to the Mumbai police for managing the victory parade crowd and lauded the team effort behind their World Cup win.

TRENDING

1
BYD Opens Milestone EV Plant in Thailand, Dominates Southeast Asia Market

BYD Opens Milestone EV Plant in Thailand, Dominates Southeast Asia Market

 Global
2
Italian Tourism Minister Faces Second Trial Over False Accounting Charges

Italian Tourism Minister Faces Second Trial Over False Accounting Charges

 Italy
3
Malabar Gold & Diamonds Expands UK Presence with New Leicester Showroom

Malabar Gold & Diamonds Expands UK Presence with New Leicester Showroom

 India
4
Health Innovations and Challenges: From Therapy Horses to Bird Flu

Health Innovations and Challenges: From Therapy Horses to Bird Flu

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FairJob Dataset: Enhancing Fairness and Reducing Bias in Online Job Recommendation Systems

Protecting Our Planet: Mapping the Path to Biodiversity Conservation

Breakthrough in the Battle Against Cervical Cancer: Therapeutic HPV Vaccines on the Horizon

Enhanced Marketing and Advertising with GlyphDraw2's Advanced AI Poster Generation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024