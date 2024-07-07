Brad Pitt's F1 Movie Name Revealed & John Cena's Retirement

The suspense around the name of Brad Pitt's highly anticipated Formula One movie ended on Friday with the announcement that it will be called 'F1'. Directed by Joseph Kosinski, known for 'Top Gun: Maverick', the film will feature real-world racetracks and has support from F1 teams and drivers. Set to release in cinemas next June, it is produced by Jerry Bruckheimer.

In other entertainment news, WWE superstar and actor John Cena has announced his retirement from in-ring competition in 2025. Cena, who has been a prominent figure in wrestling for decades, revealed that WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas will mark his final match. The announcement was made via WWE's social media platform X.

