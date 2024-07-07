Left Menu

Brad Pitt's F1 Movie Name Revealed & John Cena's Retirement

Brad Pitt's highly anticipated Formula One movie will be titled 'F1', set to release next June. Directed by Joseph Kosinski and produced by Jerry Bruckheimer, the film has the support of F1 teams and drivers. Additionally, WWE superstar John Cena announced he will retire from in-ring competition in 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-07-2024 18:28 IST | Created: 07-07-2024 18:28 IST
Brad Pitt

The suspense around the name of Brad Pitt's highly anticipated Formula One movie ended on Friday with the announcement that it will be called 'F1'. Directed by Joseph Kosinski, known for 'Top Gun: Maverick', the film will feature real-world racetracks and has support from F1 teams and drivers. Set to release in cinemas next June, it is produced by Jerry Bruckheimer.

In other entertainment news, WWE superstar and actor John Cena has announced his retirement from in-ring competition in 2025. Cena, who has been a prominent figure in wrestling for decades, revealed that WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas will mark his final match. The announcement was made via WWE's social media platform X.

Seamless Interoperability of CBDC Systems and Fast Payments: Key Designs and Future Integration

Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank’s Strategic Roadmap

Continuous Welfare Monitoring in Zimbabwe: Insights from High-Frequency COVID-19 Surveys

