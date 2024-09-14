Yogi Adityanath: Gyanvapi Debate and Spiritual Legacy
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath called Gyanvapi an 'embodiment of Lord Vishwanath' and criticized its reference as a mosque. Speaking at a seminar, he stressed the spiritual significance of Kashi and Gyanvapi. The Gyanvapi issue remains legally contentious, with varied reactions from political parties and religious groups.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday lamented the characterization of Gyanvapi as a mosque, declaring it an 'embodiment of Lord Vishwanath himself.'
The remarks were made during an international seminar on 'Contribution of Nath Panth in Building a Harmonious Society' at Deen Dayal Upadhyay Gorakhpur University. Adityanath emphasized the spiritual significance of Kashi and the revered Gyanvapi site.
'It is unfortunate that some people call Gyanvapi a mosque while it embodies Lord Vishwanath,' he stated, referencing an anecdote involving the legendary sage Adi Shankar. The Gyanvapi issue is a long-standing legal battle, with opposing views from Hindu and Muslim sides. Reactions to Adityanath's remarks were divided, with the Samajwadi Party criticizing his stance while BJP members and Ayodhya saints showed support.
Samajwadi Party spokesperson Abbas Haidar condemned the chief minister’s comments, accusing him of not respecting judicial proceedings and dividing society for political gain. Conversely, UP BJP spokesperson Manish Shukla cited historical, archaeological, and spiritual evidence supporting Gyanvapi as a temple. Ayodhya’s Hanumangarhi Mahant Raju Das echoed this, calling those who term it a mosque as 'unfortunate.'
(With inputs from agencies.)
