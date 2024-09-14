Mamata's Last Attempt: Standing by Protesting Junior Doctors in West Bengal
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visited junior doctors protesting at Swasthya Bhawan, Salt Lake, addressing their demands and assuring action against those guilty. While urging medics to return to work, she emphasized her commitment to democratic movements. Despite her assurances, the impasse continued as doctors insisted on discussions before any compromise.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visited junior doctors protesting at Swasthya Bhawan in Salt Lake on Saturday, assuring them she would address their demands and take action against those found guilty.
During her visit, Banerjee expressed her support for democratic movements, highlighting Bengal's distinction from states like Uttar Pradesh where stricter measures are often employed. She underscored her sleepless efforts to ensure the safety of the protesting doctors.
Despite her assurances and appeals, the protesting doctors maintained they would not compromise until discussions were held, prolonging the ongoing impasse that has significantly impacted public healthcare services over the past month.
