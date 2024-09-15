Kejriwal's Resignation: A Bold Move Towards Honest Politics

In a surprising turn of events, AAP Goa head Amit Palekar commended Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's decision to resign from office. Palekar emphasized that Kejriwal's move exemplifies his commitment to honest politics.

Kejriwal declared on Sunday his intention to step down and demand early polls in Delhi, pledging not to return to the Chief Minister's office until the public grants him a 'certificate of honesty.' This statement comes shortly after his release on bail from the Tihar jail in connection with the excise policy graft case.

Palekar, in a heartfelt post on X, acclaimed Kejriwal's decision as a powerful demonstration of integrity and transparency. The AAP Goa head urged politicians to adopt a similar stance of accountability and respect for voter judgment.

(With inputs from agencies.)