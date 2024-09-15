Left Menu

Kejriwal's Resignation: A Bold Move Towards Honest Politics

AAP Goa head Amit Palekar praised Arvind Kejriwal's announcement to resign from his chief ministerial position as a testament to his dedication to honest politics. Kejriwal vows to wait for a public certificate of honesty before resuming office. This decision, according to Palekar, exemplifies accountability and integrity in politics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 15-09-2024 14:39 IST | Created: 15-09-2024 14:39 IST
Kejriwal's Resignation: A Bold Move Towards Honest Politics
Amit Palekar
  • Country:
  • India

In a surprising turn of events, AAP Goa head Amit Palekar commended Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's decision to resign from office. Palekar emphasized that Kejriwal's move exemplifies his commitment to honest politics.

Kejriwal declared on Sunday his intention to step down and demand early polls in Delhi, pledging not to return to the Chief Minister's office until the public grants him a 'certificate of honesty.' This statement comes shortly after his release on bail from the Tihar jail in connection with the excise policy graft case.

Palekar, in a heartfelt post on X, acclaimed Kejriwal's decision as a powerful demonstration of integrity and transparency. The AAP Goa head urged politicians to adopt a similar stance of accountability and respect for voter judgment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

 Global
2
Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches at Helm

Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches ...

 India
3
Tragic House Collapse in Uttar Pradesh

Tragic House Collapse in Uttar Pradesh

 India
4
Congress Set to Unveil Jammu and Kashmir Election Manifesto Amid Criticism of BJP

Congress Set to Unveil Jammu and Kashmir Election Manifesto Amid Criticism o...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Currency Realignments in a Fragmented World: How Geopolitics Shapes Global Payments

Overcoming Virtual Challenges: Gamification’s Impact on Cultural Events in the Metaverse

Harnessing Twitter Sentiment for Predicting Stock Market Trends Using Machine Learning

Bridging Climate Change and Banking Law: A Path to Sustainable Financial Oversight

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024