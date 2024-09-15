India's Unstoppable Ascent: VP Dhankhar Highlights Education and Governance
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar declared that India is no longer a 'sleeping giant'. Speaking at the inauguration of a digital tower at Nagpur's Ramdeobaba University, he emphasized the non-commercial nature of education and highlighted the significance of quality education for a thriving democracy while praising artificial intelligence as a tool for good governance.
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, speaking at the inauguration of a digital tower at Ramdeobaba University in Nagpur, boldly asserted that India is no longer a 'sleeping giant' but is on an unstoppable rise.
Dhankhar emphasized that education should be viewed as a service rather than commerce, stating, 'The quality of education defines democracy.'
The Vice President also highlighted efforts to eliminate corruption by removing middlemen from the power corridors and lauded artificial intelligence as a valuable tool for good governance.
