Heart Ailment Leads to Tragedy Over Ganesh Pandal Dispute
Dhannu Lal Sahu, a 55-year-old man suffering from a heart ailment, allegedly committed suicide in Durg, Chhattisgarh. The incident followed a heated argument with Ganesh pandal organizers over loud music. Despite intervention from the police, the conflict persisted. Sahu was found hanging at his home with a note accusing a pandal organizer of harassment.
- Country:
- India
A man with a heart condition allegedly committed suicide in Durg, Chhattisgarh, after a dispute with Ganesh pandal organizers over loud music, said police on Monday.
The tragedy unfolded on Sunday morning in Hathkhoj, within Purani Bhilai police station limits, according to authorities.
"Preliminary information suggests that Dhannu Lal Sahu (55) and his family objected to loud music at a nearby Ganpati pandal on Saturday night. Despite being informed of Sahu's heart ailment, the organizers refused to lower the volume. Sahu contacted police helpline 112, and officers intervened to switch off the music," stated a police official.
"The conflict persisted, leading both parties to the police station but no complaint was filed. On Sunday morning, Sahu was found hanging in his home. A note accusing a pandal organizer of harassment was discovered, and we are currently verifying its authenticity," the official added.
An accidental death report has been filed, and further investigation is in progress.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Pacific Islands Forum Alters Communique Amid China-Taiwan Dispute
Libya Restarts Oil Production to Meet Domestic Needs Amid Ongoing Factional Disputes
Thousands of U.S. Hotel Workers Strike Amid Contract Disputes
Kashmir Dispute: International Issue Demanding UN Resolution
Sibling Duo Booked for Ransacking Chemist Shop Amid Dispute