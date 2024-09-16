Debate Over Tribal Identity in India: The 'Sarna' Controversy
A senior RSS-affiliate official claims Indian tribes are originally Hindu, opposing the rising demand for a ‘Sarna Code’ in the census by Jharkhand groups. The Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram dismisses these efforts as divisive, asserting that both tribals and Hindus share a nature-worshipping tradition.
A senior RSS-affiliate official asserts that Indian tribes are originally Hindu, opposing increasing demands in Jharkhand for a separate 'Sarna Code' in the national census. Various groups contend that tribal worship practices are distinct from Hinduism, seeking official recognition for 'Sarna' as a unique religion.
The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) supports this view, advocating for the 'Sarna Code' in the census, arguing it reflects the unique cultural heritage of the tribals. However, Pramod Pethkar from the Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram claims such movements sow division, asserting a common nature-worship tradition among Hindus and tribals alike.
The Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram, aligned with the RSS, operates numerous developmental projects in tribal areas across India, addressing education, agriculture, and healthcare needs. Amid broader concerns about demographic shifts, the Ashram maintains a national focus on preserving Hindu unity and opposing violence.
