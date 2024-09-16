Left Menu

Debate Over Tribal Identity in India: The 'Sarna' Controversy

A senior RSS-affiliate official claims Indian tribes are originally Hindu, opposing the rising demand for a ‘Sarna Code’ in the census by Jharkhand groups. The Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram dismisses these efforts as divisive, asserting that both tribals and Hindus share a nature-worshipping tradition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-09-2024 21:07 IST | Created: 16-09-2024 21:07 IST
Debate Over Tribal Identity in India: The 'Sarna' Controversy
  • Country:
  • India

A senior RSS-affiliate official asserts that Indian tribes are originally Hindu, opposing increasing demands in Jharkhand for a separate 'Sarna Code' in the national census. Various groups contend that tribal worship practices are distinct from Hinduism, seeking official recognition for 'Sarna' as a unique religion.

The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) supports this view, advocating for the 'Sarna Code' in the census, arguing it reflects the unique cultural heritage of the tribals. However, Pramod Pethkar from the Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram claims such movements sow division, asserting a common nature-worship tradition among Hindus and tribals alike.

The Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram, aligned with the RSS, operates numerous developmental projects in tribal areas across India, addressing education, agriculture, and healthcare needs. Amid broader concerns about demographic shifts, the Ashram maintains a national focus on preserving Hindu unity and opposing violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Inclusive Partnerships: Stepping Stones to Sustainable Water Management

Inclusive Partnerships: Stepping Stones to Sustainable Water Management

 India
2
Suspected Assassination Attempt on Trump's Life Thwarted at Florida Golf Course

Suspected Assassination Attempt on Trump's Life Thwarted at Florida Golf Cou...

 Global
3
Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

 India
4
Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Food Delivery in Malaysia: Exploring Drone Adoption and Its Challenges

Fostering Positive Classrooms but Falling Short: Insights from Indonesia’s Teacher Practices

Aging Populations and the Urgent Need for Sustainable Long-Term Care Systems

Unlocking Healthy Longevity: Tackling Aging Populations and Non-Communicable Diseases

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024