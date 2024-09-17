Left Menu

Clash Erupts During Ganesh Idol Immersion in East Delhi

A confrontation occurred between two groups in East Delhi's Trilokpuri area during a Ganesh idol immersion procession. The incident, stemming from a long-standing rivalry, did not result in any injuries. Police intervened and have detained a few individuals, while an investigation is ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-09-2024 16:39 IST | Created: 17-09-2024 16:39 IST
Clash Erupts During Ganesh Idol Immersion in East Delhi
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A clash erupted between two groups during a Ganesh idol immersion procession in East Delhi's Trilokpuri area on Monday night, according to police reports.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (East), Apoorva Gupta, indicated that the tension originated from an old rivalry between residents. The altercation occurred around 10 pm near Block 32, but both groups had fled by the time the police arrived.

The situation was brought under control, and several people were detained. Authorities have registered a case and are conducting a further investigation into the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Friedrich Merz Nominated as CDU Chancellor Candidate

Friedrich Merz Nominated as CDU Chancellor Candidate

 Global
2
Infosys and Metro Bank Partner to Revolutionize Banking Operations with AI

Infosys and Metro Bank Partner to Revolutionize Banking Operations with AI

 India
3
France's Radical New Law Targets Tech Titans Over Platform Misuse

France's Radical New Law Targets Tech Titans Over Platform Misuse

 Global
4
Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Rwanda's Economy: High-Potential Technologies for Sustainable Growth

Powering Liberia’s Future: Economic Growth, Energy Access, and Structural Reforms

Criminalization vs. Inclusion: The Global Divide on Rights for Sexual and Gender Minorities

Boosting Tax Compliance: Evaluating Indonesia's Door-to-Door Enforcement Strategy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024