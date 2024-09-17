Clash Erupts During Ganesh Idol Immersion in East Delhi

A clash erupted between two groups during a Ganesh idol immersion procession in East Delhi's Trilokpuri area on Monday night, according to police reports.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (East), Apoorva Gupta, indicated that the tension originated from an old rivalry between residents. The altercation occurred around 10 pm near Block 32, but both groups had fled by the time the police arrived.

The situation was brought under control, and several people were detained. Authorities have registered a case and are conducting a further investigation into the incident.

