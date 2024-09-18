Onam Liquor Sales Hit Record High in Kerala

In a striking testament to the central role of spirits in Kerala's Onam celebrations, the state-run BEVCO reported record-breaking liquor sales during the festival.

Over the 12-day period, Rs 818.21 crore worth of alcohol was sold, surpassing last year's figures of Rs 809.25 crore. Particularly notable was the Uthradam day, the eve of Thiruvonam, which witnessed vigorous activity at Kerala State Beverages Corporation (KSBC) outlets. The Asramam outlet in Kollam district led the pack with sales of Rs 115.41 lakh, outpacing Chalakudy in Thrissur district, which traditionally held the top position for years, relegating it to third place with Rs 104.48 lakh in sales.

Despite the high sales over the Onam period, there was a slight dip in Uthradam day sales compared to last year, with sales amounting to Rs 704.06 crore. The Onam festival proved to be a significant revenue boost for KSBC, and preparations are already underway for the upcoming Christmas season to meet the anticipated demand.

(With inputs from agencies.)