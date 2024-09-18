Left Menu

Timezone Launches User-Friendly Online Booking Platform for Celebrations

Timezone, a leading family entertainment destination, has introduced an online booking platform for easier reservation of celebration events. This platform simplifies planning, offering a range of tailored packages for various occasions. With games, attractions, and dedicated event hosts, Timezone ensures a fun experience for all guests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 18-09-2024 18:13 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 18:13 IST
Timezone Launches User-Friendly Online Booking Platform for Celebrations
  • Country:
  • India

Timezone, a premier family entertainment destination, has unveiled a new online booking platform aimed at simplifying the reservation process for celebration events. This innovative tool offers guests an effortless way to book parties with just a few clicks, streamlining what can often be a stressful planning endeavor.

Whether it's birthday parties, corporate team-building events, college reunions, or family gatherings, Timezone's diverse packages cater to all ages and preferences. The venue features a wide variety of games, attractions, and exclusive party areas, making it a top spot for any celebration.

CEO of Timezone India, Mr. Abbas Jabalpurwala, emphasized the platform's user-friendliness, highlighting how it frees guests from planning hassles and allows them to enjoy their special day to the fullest. With over 320 locations globally, including 64 venues in India, Timezone continues to offer unparalleled entertainment experiences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
France's Radical New Law Targets Tech Titans Over Platform Misuse

France's Radical New Law Targets Tech Titans Over Platform Misuse

 Global
2
Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

 Global
3
International Youth Development Foundation and ACT Foundation Bring Hope to Underprivileged Children in Dadar

International Youth Development Foundation and ACT Foundation Bring Hope to ...

 India
4
Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cybersecurity in Emerging Markets: Urgent Need for Investment and Global Collaboration

Tackling Energy Poverty in Romania: A Path to Financial Relief and Sustainable Solutions

Transforming Artisanal Mining: The World Bank's Vision for Sustainability and Economic Impact

Assessing Flood Risks: How Climate Change Threatens Financial Stability in the Netherlands

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024