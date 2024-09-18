Left Menu

Delhi Schools Groom Future Olympians at Zonal Athletic Meet

Senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia announced that future Olympians are being groomed at Delhi government schools during the Zonal Athletic Meet. Sisodia expressed satisfaction with the progress in education and emphasized the importance of sports. He encouraged teachers to talk to students about sports and highlighted its benefits for long-term health.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-09-2024 22:33 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 22:33 IST
Manish Sisodia
  • Country:
  • India

Senior Aam Aadmi Party leader Manish Sisodia on Wednesday stated that future Olympians are being groomed at Delhi government schools. The announcement was made during the Zonal Athletic Meet in west Vinod Nagar, according to an official statement.

Addressing the event, Sisodia expressed satisfaction with the progress made in the education sector during his absence, noting that there is now no performance gap between government and private school students. He praised the sports talent emerging from both government and private schools, considering them future Olympians and Commonwealth Games players.

Sisodia highlighted the pride felt when students from Zone 1 raise the Indian flag in international competitions. He also urged teachers to encourage students to participate in sports, emphasizing its importance in life. Reflecting on his own experience, Sisodia noted the long-term health benefits of engaging in sports from a young age.

(With inputs from agencies.)

