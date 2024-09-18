India's Animation Sector Gets a Boost with New National Centre of Excellence

In a significant move to boost the animation and visual effects sector, the Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the establishment of the National Centre of Excellence (NCoE) dedicated to animation, visual effects, gaming, comics, and extended reality (AVGC-XR). Modeled after prestigious institutions like IITs and IIMs, the NCoE is set to anchor the animation ecosystem in the country.

According to the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, the NCoE will be located in Mumbai, Maharashtra. This decision aligns with the Union Finance Minister's 2022-23 budget announcement concerning the creation of an AVGC Task Force. The NCoE will operate as a Section 8 company under the Companies Act, 2013, in partnership with industry bodies such as the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI) and Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).

The center aims to offer specialized training programs, foster research and development, and bring together experts from multiple disciplines to drive innovation in AVGC-XR technologies. Additionally, it will focus on creating intellectual property (IP) rooted in India's rich cultural heritage for both domestic and international markets. The NCoE will serve as an incubation hub to support startups, acting both as an academic and industry accelerator, positioning India as a global content hub and attracting foreign investment in the Media & Entertainment sector.

