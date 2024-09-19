Prime Minister Modi Urges Public to Bid in Mementos Auction for 'Namami Gange'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called on the public to participate in an auction of mementoes he has received over the years, with proceeds going towards the 'Namami Gange' initiative.

In a post on X, Modi highlighted that he holds an annual auction of mementoes collected from public events. This year, the auction proceeds will once again support the Namami Gange project.

The Namami Gange initiative, a flagship government program, focuses on the conservation and rejuvenation of the Ganga river. Modi urged citizens to bid on the mementoes that capture their interest.

(With inputs from agencies.)