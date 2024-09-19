Left Menu

Prime Minister Modi Urges Public to Bid in Mementos Auction for 'Namami Gange'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced the commencement of an auction featuring various mementoes he has received. The proceeds from the auction will be allocated to the 'Namami Gange' initiative, a government project aimed at conserving and rejuvenating the Ganga river. Modi encourages public participation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-09-2024 09:34 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 09:34 IST
Prime Minister Modi Urges Public to Bid in Mementos Auction for 'Namami Gange'
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called on the public to participate in an auction of mementoes he has received over the years, with proceeds going towards the 'Namami Gange' initiative.

In a post on X, Modi highlighted that he holds an annual auction of mementoes collected from public events. This year, the auction proceeds will once again support the Namami Gange project.

The Namami Gange initiative, a flagship government program, focuses on the conservation and rejuvenation of the Ganga river. Modi urged citizens to bid on the mementoes that capture their interest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

 Global
2
FIR registered against Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu over remarks against Rahul Gandhi

FIR registered against Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu over remarks again...

 India
3
Fed's Revision: Lower Interest Rates Expected Amid Rising Unemployment

Fed's Revision: Lower Interest Rates Expected Amid Rising Unemployment

 United States
4
BJP promises scholarship for Haryana students belonging to OBC, SC communities in any govt medical or engineering college in country.

BJP promises scholarship for Haryana students belonging to OBC, SC communiti...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cybersecurity in Emerging Markets: Urgent Need for Investment and Global Collaboration

Tackling Energy Poverty in Romania: A Path to Financial Relief and Sustainable Solutions

Transforming Artisanal Mining: The World Bank's Vision for Sustainability and Economic Impact

Assessing Flood Risks: How Climate Change Threatens Financial Stability in the Netherlands

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024