Prime Minister Modi Urges Public to Bid in Mementos Auction for 'Namami Gange'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced the commencement of an auction featuring various mementoes he has received. The proceeds from the auction will be allocated to the 'Namami Gange' initiative, a government project aimed at conserving and rejuvenating the Ganga river. Modi encourages public participation.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called on the public to participate in an auction of mementoes he has received over the years, with proceeds going towards the 'Namami Gange' initiative.
In a post on X, Modi highlighted that he holds an annual auction of mementoes collected from public events. This year, the auction proceeds will once again support the Namami Gange project.
The Namami Gange initiative, a flagship government program, focuses on the conservation and rejuvenation of the Ganga river. Modi urged citizens to bid on the mementoes that capture their interest.
