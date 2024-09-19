Screenwriter Salim Khan Threatened by Duo Citing Gangster's Name
Noted screenwriter Salim Khan was allegedly threatened by a man and a burqa-clad woman in Mumbai's Bandra area. The incident involved the mention of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. The accused were apprehended by police, who later revealed the duo claimed it was a prank.
In a disturbing incident, noted screenwriter Salim Khan faced threats from a man and a burqa-clad woman in Mumbai's Bandra area. The duo invoked the name of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, causing immediate concern. The event occurred at the Bandra Bandstand promenade where Khan was unwinding after his morning walk.
Following the incident, authorities swiftly detained the pair. Upon questioning, the suspects claimed their actions were a mere prank, police sources stated. The frightening episode led Salim Khan's bodyguard to file a complaint at the Bandra police station.
The incident underscores rising concerns over public safety and the misuse of notorious criminal names to instill fear. As investigations continue, the community awaits further developments.
