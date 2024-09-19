Global Outcry Over French Mass Rape Case

One of over 50 men accused of raping Frenchwoman Gisele Pelicot in a case that has horrified the world expressed his regret in court on Thursday.

Lionel Rodriguez is one of the few accused who admitted to raping Pelicot. The Frenchwoman was repeatedly abused over almost a decade after her husband, Dominique Pelicot, drugged her without her knowledge and invited strangers to their home. Dominique confessed on Monday, saying, "I am a rapist, just like the others in this room."

Rodriguez, father of three, addressed the 72-year-old Gisele: "I am sorry. I know my apologies won't change what happened, but I wanted to tell you." The trial has sparked protests across France, with supporters rallying for Gisele, who insisted on a public trial to expose the abuse. The case has become a symbol of the widespread issue of sexual violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)