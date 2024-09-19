Left Menu

Controversy Over Alleged Use of Animal Fat in Tirupati Laddu

The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) labeled Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's accusation—that animal fat was used in Tirupati laddu production under the previous YSRCP government—as a serious issue. The YSRCP has denied the claims, calling them politically motivated. Naidu assures that the current administration uses pure ghee and maintains high standards.

Updated: 19-09-2024 16:46 IST
The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Thursday underscored Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's allegation regarding the use of animal fat in the famous Tirupati laddu as a 'serious issue', demanding immediate and strict action against those implicated.

The controversy ignited after Naidu accused the previous YSRCP government of using substandard ingredients and animal fat in the preparation of the consecrated sweet. However, the Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSRC Party has vehemently denied these accusations.

In response to the allegations, VHP national spokesperson Vinod Bansal condemned the supposed degradation in standards, urging quick and stern action. Meanwhile, YSRCP leader Y V Subba Reddy labeled Naidu's claims as 'malicious' and politically motivated. Naidu reaffirmed the current use of pure ghee in the laddu's production, stressing improved quality control standards.

