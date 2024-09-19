Left Menu

Bastar Victims Rally for Peace at Jantar Mantar

Victims of Naxal violence from Bastar district, Chhattisgarh, staged a protest at Jantar Mantar to demand justice and peace. Under the 'Bastar Shanti Samiti' banner, they highlighted their suffering and appealed for an end to Naxalite violence and better development for the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-09-2024 17:39 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 17:39 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Victims of Naxal violence from Chhattisgarh's Bastar district staged a protest at Jantar Mantar, New Delhi, seeking justice and peace for their ravaged region.

Under the banner of 'Bastar Shanti Samiti', the group began their demonstration at Kartavya Path and reached Jantar Mantar by noon. Manguram Kawade, the coordinator, emphasized the dire situation in Bastar. 'We have been suffering from Naxalite violence for decades. Our villages have been ravaged, and our region stifled from development,' said Kawade.

Among the protesters was Gudduram Lekam, who lost his leg to a Naxal-planted landmine. 'I don't want anyone else to suffer the same fate,' he pleaded, underscoring the need to eliminate Naxalism. Protesters, carrying banners with slogans like 'I am Silent Bastar, but Today I Speak', aimed to raise awareness in metropolitan cities about their plight and demand action.

(With inputs from agencies.)

