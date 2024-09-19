Left Menu

President Murmu Advocates for Women's Higher Education for India's Development

President Droupadi Murmu emphasized the importance of women pursuing higher education to make India the world's most developed nation by 2047. Speaking at Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Vishwa Vidyalaya's convocation, she highlighted historical examples and current achievements of women, emphasizing their crucial role in India's progress.

Updated: 19-09-2024 18:41 IST
President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday emphasized the need for women to pursue higher education to achieve the goal of making India the world's most developed nation by 2047. Speaking at the convocation ceremony of Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Vishwa Vidyalaya (DAVV) during its diamond jubilee year, she urged educational institutions and teachers to encourage daughters to become self-reliant.

'All of us need to support and encourage women as they constitute half of the country's population. Their dreams and achievements are essential for the development of the country,' Murmu stated. The president noted the number of female students outnumbered their male counterparts among the meritorious awardees of this year.

She also commemorated the 300th birth anniversary of Devi Ahilyabai, highlighting her contributions in various fields including administration, justice, and women empowerment. Other dignitaries including Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai Patel and Chief Minister Mohan Yadav were also present during the occasion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

