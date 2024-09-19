Left Menu

Devastation and Resilience: Ukraine's Charred Transformer Exhibit

A charred transformer from Ukraine’s damaged power grid is on display in Kyiv to highlight the destruction caused by Russian attacks. The exhibition, organized by DTEK and the Ukrainian Ministry of Energy, aims to raise awareness about the challenges in restoring electricity in the war-torn country.

A charred transformer from one of Ukraine's badly damaged power plants has been displayed in Kyiv's city center, serving as a stark reminder of the destruction caused by Russian strikes on the country's energy system.

Juxtaposed with a Ferris wheel in Kontraktova Square, the exhibit contrasts the peacetime that was with the current harsh reality of war. Organized by private energy company DTEK, a nongovernmental organization, and Ukraine's Ministry of Energy, the exhibition opened with a message urging people to feel the "pain and despair over the destroyed equipment."

The exhibit aims to raise awareness about the difficulties in restoring electricity after each Russian attack. The Ukrainian government warns residents to brace for a tough winter as attacks on the energy grid intensify. With over 1,000 attacks reported, the country heavily relies on its three functioning nuclear power stations and imports from the EU. Frequent nationwide blackouts have exacerbated war fatigue, as the conflict shows no signs of ending.

