Madhya Pradesh CM Highlights Women's Safety and Investment Potential

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav emphasized his state’s safe environment for women and its investment-friendly climate during an investment roadshow in Kolkata. While West Bengal deals with protests over a doctor's murder, Yadav claims Madhya Pradesh has a low crime rate and attracts substantial investments. The state is set for significant industrial growth by 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 20-09-2024 17:48 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 17:24 IST
Mohan Yadav Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

During an investment roadshow in Kolkata, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav emphasized the state's safe environment for women and favorable conditions for investment. Yadav underscored that Madhya Pradesh provides unmatched security for women, drawing a sharp contrast with West Bengal, which is grappling with public uproar over the recent murder of a doctor.

Yadav noted that the crime rate in Madhya Pradesh is notably low, allowing for a conducive environment not just for women but for everyone. He mentioned that the state has provisions for women to work night shifts in factories, catering to industry demands. This stands in contrast to the jute industry in Bengal, which has yet to secure such permissions.

ITC Chairman Sanjiv Puri and MP Birla Group MD & CEO Sandeep Ghosh reiterated their commitment to investing in Madhya Pradesh, with a combined roadmap nearing Rs 5,000 crore. The state aims to establish itself as a prime investment destination by 2025, with significant industrial growth anticipated. The Global Investors Summit 2025 in Bhopal is expected to attract delegates from multiple countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

