Left Menu

Bringing Hope: IYDF and Rao Study Circle's Outreach for Ranchi's Underprivileged

The International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) and Rao Study Circle hosted an outreach event for underprivileged children in Ranchi's Dhurwa community. Volunteers provided essential supplies and spent an afternoon engaging with the children. The event aimed to foster hope and resilience within the community.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 20-09-2024 17:56 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 17:56 IST
Bringing Hope: IYDF and Rao Study Circle's Outreach for Ranchi's Underprivileged
  • Country:
  • India

The International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF), in collaboration with Rao Study Circle, recently orchestrated a significant outreach event for underprivileged children in Ranchi's Dhurwa community, Jharkhand, India. The initiative aimed to alleviate the immediate struggles faced by these children due to their families' unstable income sources.

A dedicated team of volunteers, including prominent community figures, distributed essential supplies and engaged in joyful activities with the children, despite the challenging weather conditions. The event was filled with moments of singing and warmth, bringing smiles to the children's faces and a sense of fulfillment to the volunteers.

Notably, State Minister Neelam Chaudhary attended the event, further boosting morale. She emphasized the need for society to support vulnerable groups. The outreach was not just an act of providing material assistance but also a show of emotional support, encouraging the children to remain hopeful and committed to their education.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

 Global
2
U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

 Global
3
Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

 Global
4
Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gaps: Social Protection in Indonesia’s Remote Areas Faces Key Challenges

Protecting Kenya's Fisheries: How Social Protection Can Save Livelihoods and the Environment

Navigating the Complex Path to Successful Subsidy Reform: Behavioral Insights Lead the Way

Resilient Roads: Cambodia’s Strategy to Safeguard Development Against Floods

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024