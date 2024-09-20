Bringing Hope: IYDF and Rao Study Circle's Outreach for Ranchi's Underprivileged
The International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) and Rao Study Circle hosted an outreach event for underprivileged children in Ranchi's Dhurwa community. Volunteers provided essential supplies and spent an afternoon engaging with the children. The event aimed to foster hope and resilience within the community.
- Country:
- India
The International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF), in collaboration with Rao Study Circle, recently orchestrated a significant outreach event for underprivileged children in Ranchi's Dhurwa community, Jharkhand, India. The initiative aimed to alleviate the immediate struggles faced by these children due to their families' unstable income sources.
A dedicated team of volunteers, including prominent community figures, distributed essential supplies and engaged in joyful activities with the children, despite the challenging weather conditions. The event was filled with moments of singing and warmth, bringing smiles to the children's faces and a sense of fulfillment to the volunteers.
Notably, State Minister Neelam Chaudhary attended the event, further boosting morale. She emphasized the need for society to support vulnerable groups. The outreach was not just an act of providing material assistance but also a show of emotional support, encouraging the children to remain hopeful and committed to their education.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Chinese Families Flock to Thailand for Quality Education and Relaxed Lifestyle
Reducing Inequality in China: The Role of Taxes, Education, and Health Spending
India and Singapore Seal Four Key Agreements in Digital, Semiconductor, Health, and Education Sectors
Experiential Learning in Science Education: Beyond Ice Lollies
Alakh Pandey Urges Tax Cuts and Non-Profit Model for Education Sector