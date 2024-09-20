Left Menu

Congress Leaders Rally for Soybean Farmers in Madhya Pradesh

Senior Congress leaders Digvijaya Singh and Jitu Patwari joined farmers in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, demanding Rs 6,000 per quintal procurement price for soybean. As part of the 'Kisan Nyay Yatra', they protested against low prices and anti-farmer policies, warning of escalated actions if demands are ignored.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 20-09-2024 18:17 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 18:17 IST
Congress Leaders Rally for Soybean Farmers in Madhya Pradesh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Senior Congress leaders Digvijaya Singh and Jitu Patwari on Friday joined farmers in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, in a protest demanding a procurement price of Rs 6,000 per quintal for soybean.

Participating in the party's 'Kisan Nyay Yatra', MP unit chief Patwari drove a tractor to the office of the district magistrate, accompanied by Rajya Sabha MP Singh. The leaders highlighted the struggles of farmers in Madhya Pradesh, India's largest soybean-producing state, who face distress due to non-remunerative prices.

Singh criticized the BJP government's policies, stating that while soybean prices have stagnated, production costs have escalated. Farmers are demanding the state government intervene and procure soybean at Rs 6,000 per quintal, arguing that anti-farmer policies favor oil mill owners. Despite the Union government's MSP for soybean set at Rs 4,892 per quintal for 2024-25, Singh pointed out the necessity for the state to cover the Rs 1,108 gap.

Patwari threatened that farmers would shut down agricultural markets and disrupt the next assembly session if their demands remain unmet. The rally faced initial obstruction from police barricades, causing significant traffic delays, but the farmers and leaders persisted, eventually being allowed to proceed to the collector's office. The protest concluded with addresses from Singh and Patwari, reinforcing their support for the farmers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

 Global
2
U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

 Global
3
Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

 Global
4
Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gaps: Social Protection in Indonesia’s Remote Areas Faces Key Challenges

Protecting Kenya's Fisheries: How Social Protection Can Save Livelihoods and the Environment

Navigating the Complex Path to Successful Subsidy Reform: Behavioral Insights Lead the Way

Resilient Roads: Cambodia’s Strategy to Safeguard Development Against Floods

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024