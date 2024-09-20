Congress Leaders Rally for Soybean Farmers in Madhya Pradesh

Senior Congress leaders Digvijaya Singh and Jitu Patwari on Friday joined farmers in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, in a protest demanding a procurement price of Rs 6,000 per quintal for soybean.

Participating in the party's 'Kisan Nyay Yatra', MP unit chief Patwari drove a tractor to the office of the district magistrate, accompanied by Rajya Sabha MP Singh. The leaders highlighted the struggles of farmers in Madhya Pradesh, India's largest soybean-producing state, who face distress due to non-remunerative prices.

Singh criticized the BJP government's policies, stating that while soybean prices have stagnated, production costs have escalated. Farmers are demanding the state government intervene and procure soybean at Rs 6,000 per quintal, arguing that anti-farmer policies favor oil mill owners. Despite the Union government's MSP for soybean set at Rs 4,892 per quintal for 2024-25, Singh pointed out the necessity for the state to cover the Rs 1,108 gap.

Patwari threatened that farmers would shut down agricultural markets and disrupt the next assembly session if their demands remain unmet. The rally faced initial obstruction from police barricades, causing significant traffic delays, but the farmers and leaders persisted, eventually being allowed to proceed to the collector's office. The protest concluded with addresses from Singh and Patwari, reinforcing their support for the farmers.

(With inputs from agencies.)