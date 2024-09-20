Gadkari Highlights Importance of Tolerating Strong Opinions in Democracy

Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Friday emphasized that the true test of democracy lies in a leader's ability to tolerate even the strongest opinions against him and use them for self-reflection. Speaking at a book release event at MIT World Peace University, the senior BJP leader urged writers and intellectuals to express their views fearlessly.

Gadkari stated, ''The biggest test of democracy is that the king tolerates the strongest opinion against him and introspects over it.'' According to him, India doesn't suffer from a lack of differing opinions, but rather from a scarcity of them.

He added, ''We are neither rightist nor leftist. We are opportunists. Writers and intellectuals should express their opinions without fear.'' Gadkari also remarked that the persistence of untouchability and notions of social inferiority and superiority hinder the nation's progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)