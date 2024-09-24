Actor M Mukesh Appears Before SIT in Sexual Assault Case

CPI(M) MLA and noted actor M Mukesh appeared before the Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Tuesday as part of an ongoing probe into a sexual assault case filed by a female actor.

The actor, who had earlier secured anticipatory bail from a local court, was interrogated for three and a half hours at the Coastal Police Headquarters from 9.45 am.

Two separate cases have been filed against Mukesh, one each by the Wadakkanchery and Maradu police departments.

The Ernakulam District and Sessions Court had granted bail to Mukesh on September 5 in the rape case, which also includes additional sexual assault allegations made by the complainant.

An FIR under section 376 (rape) of the IPC was registered against Mukesh following the woman's accusations, claims he attributes to her blackmail attempts.

The Justice K Hema Committee report, which led to multiple FIRs against key figures in the Malayalam film industry, has unveiled widespread harassment and exploitation of women.

Reacting to these allegations, the state government set up a seven-member Special Investigation Team on August 25 to conduct a thorough investigation.

