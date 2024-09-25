Raphael Varane Retires from Football After Storied Career

Former French and Real Madrid centre-back Raphael Varane announced his retirement on Wednesday, concluding an illustrious career that included a World Cup title and multiple club trophies.

The 31-year-old Varane joined Serie A newcomers Como in July but suffered a knee injury during his sole appearance for the club in an Italian Cup match against Sampdoria.

"In my career, I have taken on many challenges and exceeded expectations. Reflecting on these moments, it is with immense pride and a feeling of fulfillment that I am announcing my retirement from the game we all love," Varane wrote on Instagram. Varane was a standout defender when France won the 2018 World Cup and also secured four Champions League and three La Liga titles with Real Madrid.

After moving to Manchester United in 2021, Varane managed 95 appearances over three seasons, often curtailed by injuries. His career initiated at Lens, and he said, "From Lens to Madrid to Manchester and playing for the national team, I have defended every badge with everything I have and loved every minute of the journey." Varane had already retired from France's national team following the World Cup defeat to Argentina in 2022.

Varane plans to stay on at Como in a non-playing capacity and hinted at new ventures on the horizon. Como achieved their first Serie A victory in over 21 years when coach Cesc Fabregas' team won 3-2 at Atalanta on Tuesday.

