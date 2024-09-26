Maharashtra's Dharavi Redevelopment Project Faces Controversy

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis declared on Thursday that the contract for the Dharavi redevelopment will be revoked from the Adani Group if they fail to adhere to state government guidelines.

Speaking at the India Today Conclave, Fadnavis dismissed the allegations from opposition parties regarding the project. He affirmed that the tender was awarded to the Adani Group as the highest bidder. Mumbai Congress chief and Lok Sabha MP Varsha Gaikwad accused the Adani Group of holding 80% of shares in the Dharavi Redevelopment Project Private Limited (DRPPL), labeling the redevelopment project as real estate's biggest scam.

Fadnavis clarified that the development plan remains under state control, with a principal secretary to oversee the drafting of development control rules. He emphasized the government's role in capping Transferable Development Rights (TDR) pricing to ensure transparency, countering the potential for excessive profits by developers.

