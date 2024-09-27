Left Menu

S Jaishankar Engages with Global Leaders at UNGA79, Discusses Key International Issues

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met various global leaders at the 79th United Nations General Assembly session. He discussed issues such as the conflicts in West Asia and Ukraine, the 'Pact of the Future', and India's role in global diplomacy. Jaishankar also supported UNGA President Philemon Yang's vision of 'unity in diversity'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 27-09-2024 13:25 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 13:25 IST
S Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar participated in a series of high-level meetings at the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly. He held separate discussions with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and UNGA President Philemon Yang, where they exchanged views on pressing global issues including the conflicts in West Asia and Ukraine.

Jaishankar took to social media to highlight his conversations about the 'Pact of the Future', multilateral reform, climate action, and artificial intelligence. The 'Pact of the Future' aims to make the UN Security Council more representative and democratic.

On the sidelines of the UNGA session, Jaishankar met leaders from Belarus, Romania, Sweden, Montenegro, Morocco, Egypt, Jordan, and others, discussing a range of bilateral and regional issues, and emphasizing India's commitment to the Global South and reformed multilateralism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

